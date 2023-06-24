City of Winnipeg looking at new road renewal funding model

The City of Winnipeg is looking at a new funding model for road renewal, which it hopes will improve road conditions, add to the city's active transportation network, and make our streets safer.

The proposed funding strategy is on the agenda at Monday's Public Works Committee meeting. Waverly West councillor Janice Lukes is in favour of the plan.

"I'm supportive of it because it also includes pieces of our infrastructure that we've never really set aside a budget for," Lukes said. "Back alleys being one, that’s really important. Tree replacement - when we do renewals, to have trees included in the replacement."

If approved, the plan would also incorporate the addition of road safety elements such as traffic signal installations, traffic calming measures, railway crossing safety improvements, and the installation of permanent pavement markings.

As well, it would include pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in all road renewal plans.

"To look at it and actually incorporate in active transportation components,” Lukes said. “Before, we didn’t."

The Public Service is proposing dedicated tax increases over a 15-year period, adjusted to reflect local bridge and street renewal needs. The increases would not exceed the two per cent overall increase already allocated to Winnipeg's transportation routes.

"If we're doing a renewal, this proposed budget will allow for incorporation of road safety initiatives, not doing it after the fact or scrambling to find funding," said Lukes.

The City says road conditions have been gradually improving In Winnipeg. City numbers show citizen satisfaction with the condition of major streets is up slightly to 61 per cent.

However, only 50 per cent of Winnipeggers are happy with the state of residential streets. As well, the 2022 customer performance grade for paved alleyways was rated "very poor."

The City hopes the plan will result in a noticeable improvement to the look and feel of Winnipeg's streets and bridges, as well as improved safety and reduced traffic congestion.

Lukes said the plan could leverage other funding from the provincial and federal governments. It will also be good for industry.

"We will have our set budget, they will know what to expect and prepare for from the standpoint of staffing and equipment and renewals," Lukes said.

The proposed tax increases would be reviewed on a four-year cycle to coincide with the multi-year budget. The total forecasted needs, and cumulative investments for the 15-year period is expected to be $3.4 billion.