City of Winnipeg looking at short-term COVID-19 recovery plan

A motion at Winnipeg City Hall is calling for a short-term COVID-19 recovery plan to help the city grow its economy while addressing social equality issues made more visible during the pandemic.

The motion, which was put forward on Thursday by Coun. John Orlikow, is for a one to two-year plan that reimagines the way the city delivers services.

"The city is going to have to work with our federal and provincial partners to actually have more say in funding for deliveries and services they may be doing," Orlikow said.

Orlikow said it's not about the city reducing services, but about having more say in funding for services delivered by provincial and federal governments.

"We know homelessness affects us greatly, and we are trying to step in but we need our partners," he said.

"Maybe they need to work with us more and maybe give us more direct funding so we can start doing that work. I think we are on the front lines a bit more than they are, so we know the needs a bit more."

The plan would include strategies to promote job growth, equity and resiliency in consultation with community groups.

"As we reopen the economy, it has to be inclusive and definitely address some of the areas that we saw during COVID for the most vulnerable people."

He said the framework for the COVID-19 recovery plan is expected to take 90 days.

-with files from CTV's Jeff Keele