City of Winnipeg looks for plan to revitalize Portage and Main

The City of Winnipeg has put out a request for proposals (RFP) for a consulting service to come up with a vision to revitalize the city’s most famous intersection – Portage and Main.

According to the RFP, the city is looking to come up with a plan to invest in the intersection’s infrastructure for the first time in more than 40 years, including the possibility of opening the street for certain occasions to pedestrian traffic.

The proposal notes that the plan should involve some form of pedestrian barrier. However, the design should consider the long-term evolution of the intersection so it will be able to open to pedestrians, even if just on a temporary basis for special events.

The RFP notes the most significant part of the infrastructure renewal will be a waterproof membrane that separates the underground concourse from the road above. It also says the plan needs consider the Transit Master Plan as it will have an impact on the function of Portage and Main.

Some of the other services required under the contract include creating an urban design vision for the intersection, recommendations for addressing the concourse membrane, and coming up with a cost estimate for the proposed capital work.

The project also has to involve collaboration with all exterior and site work on adjacent private properties, and a transportation impact analysis to support the phasing of construction.

According to the RFP, the professional consulting service will be responsible for:

Confirming the scope of work;

Meeting with Winnipeg Transit, Public Works, and the Water and Waste Department to discuss issues related to the revitalization;

Proposing an improved pedestrian environment;

Meeting with the Winnipeg Arts Council on the possibility of incorporating public art;

Consulting with business owners in the area;

Conducting public engagement;

Incorporating accessibility improvements;

Identifying possible exterior changes to the public concourse access points;

Putting together recommendations for potential right-of-way changes; and

Consulting with the project manager and steering committee through the development of the vision.

The RFP submission deadline is Aug. 30.

BACKGROUND

In October 2017, city council identified Portage and Main as a priority for renewed purpose and investment to allow for full use by pedestrians and vehicles, and to increase walkability, safety and connectivity.

In the 2018 mayoral election, there was a plebiscite asking Winnipeggers if they supported pedestrian crossings at Portage and Main. The mayor said he’d respect the results of the plebiscite, in which 65 per cent voted against the proposed change.