City of Winnipeg passes 2023 budget
Winnipeg city council has passed its spending plan for the next year.
Councillors voted 14-2 in favour of motions approving the operating and capital budgets for 2023 at a special meeting on Wednesday.
As part of the budget, property taxes will increase by 3.5 per cent, and frontage levies increase by $1.50. The money will be used for roads, bike paths and rapid transit.
The budget includes money to start planning the widening of Kenaston Boulevard and the expansion of Chief Peguis Trail, and also includes funding for police on Transit buses.
The city also added several new items compared to the preliminary budget, including:
-An increased grant of $250,000 to Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre to maintain 10 hours of daily operation at the Amoowigamig public washroom;
-Adding two full-time positions to work on the Winnipeg Climate Plan;
-An extra $150,000 for lifeguard recruitment and retention;
-An increase of $100,000 to the budget for general library and electronic materials; and
-Spending $450,000 for lead remediation at Mission Park and Weston Memorial Community Centre hockey rink.
