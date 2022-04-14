City of Winnipeg reopening facilities after storm closures

Following closures due to the blizzard in Manitoba, the City of Winnipeg is reopening its facilities and services.

On Thursday, the city said it will be reopening its facilities and resuming services that had been closed, cancelled or suspended due to the storm. While things are reopening, the city reminds Winnipeggers that civic offices are closed on Friday and Monday due to the holiday.

READ MORE: What's open and closed over Easter weekend in Manitoba

The city said the 311 customer service counters, Community Services Department’s front counter, and the Zoning and Permits branch will reopen for in-person service on Tuesday, April 19.

Municipal cemeteries will reopen on Friday, April 15, and Animal Services will reopen for in-person service on Saturday, April 16.

The Brady Road landfill and the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will reopen on Friday, April 15, and the Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot will both reopen on Saturday, April 16.

The city said public committee meetings that had been scheduled for Thursday have been moved, with meetings set to resume on Tuesday, April 19. More information about the schedule of meetings can be found online.

All city indoor pools, fitness and leisure centres, and arenas will remain closed on Thursday, with some facilities set to reopen on Friday, April 15. More details on the holiday operating hours can be found online.

Libraries will reopen on Saturday, with due dates and holds pick-ups being extended to Thursday, April 21.

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING DAYS

The pick-up days for garbage and recycling have been impacted by the storm.

The city said people whose normal collection day is Wednesday should put their garbage and recycling bins out on Friday.

Those whose normal collection day is Thursday should put their bins out on Saturday, and those whose normal collection day is Friday should put their bins out on Sunday.

Winnipeggers are asked not to put their bins out earlier than their collection day so snow clearing equipment will be able to clear the roads.