City of Winnipeg reveals percentage of front-line workers who are fully vaccinated

The City of Winnipeg has revealed how many front-line workers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

During a media availability on Wednesday, Mayor Brian Bowman said nearly all of the 5,500 employees in front-line positions who are required to be fully vaccinated have confirmed their vaccination status with the city.

“I'm very pleased to say that we now have approximately 96 per cent of employees in these positions having provided proof of being fully vaccinated as of yesterday," Bowman said on Wednesday.

The city implemented a vaccine mandate for employees who have ongoing contact with vulnerable residents, including children under 12, or those who work in high-risk settings with direct, ongoing contact with the public. This includes public transportation employees, public safety employees, and recreation service employees.

Bowman added there are approximately 257 employees who didn’t provide proof of vaccination. They are now required to participate in a rapid testing program.

He added 13 employees are on unpaid leave for not adhering to the mandate, but the absences are not impacting city services.

"At this time, we don't anticipate any negative impacts on city services or programs as a result of the full implementation of the city's vaccine program," Bowman said.

He added no employees have been redeployed yet due to the program, but that could change.