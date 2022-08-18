City of Winnipeg’s Fall Leisure Guide now online

The city has released its new fall leisure guide to help Winnipeggers keep active over the next few months.

The guide is now online at the City of Winnipeg website, while physical copies are available at all city-run buildings.

Programs include dance and art classes for preschoolers, organized sports for older kids, and leadership development seminars for adults. This guide does not include swimming or skating lessons, for which the city creates separate publications.

The city offers a fee subsidy for those who qualify. Low-income families can receive free admission to pools and other facilities, as well as reduced fees for recreational programs.

Winnipeggers can register for all fall programs - including swimming and skating lessons - starting Aug. 30 at 8:00 a.m. People outside the city can register starting Sept. 1 at the same time.

Anyone planning to register online is encouraged to log into their accounts ahead of time and ensure all information is up to date.

Registration can be completed online, by calling 311, or in person at 395 Main St. and at some pool facilities.