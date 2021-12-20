City of Winnipeg to give update on COVID-19 response

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will give an update on the City of Winnipeg’s COVID-19 response Monday afternoon.

The mayor will speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at Winnipeg City Hall. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Michael Jack, the city’s chief administrative officer, and Jay Shaw, manager of the city’s emergency operations centre, will participate in the conference remotely.

On Friday, the province announced new public health orders, which take effect on Tuesday. Under the orders, facilities such as gyms, libraries and museums will be limited to 50 per cent capacity and to fully vaccinated individuals.

