City of Winnipeg to offer free menstrual products for a year

A one-year pilot project by the City of Winnipeg is providing free menstrual products in an effort to reduce stigma and eliminate social barriers.

The city is now giving away free menstrual products at eight facilities across Winnipeg. The pilot program aims to lessen the stigma around menstruation by making a much-needed basic necessity more easily available to Winnipeg residents.

“We are proud to approve this important initiative and make it possible for those in need of menstrual products to have free access to them at numerous locations across the city,” said Coun. Cindy Gilroy, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Property and Development, Heritage, and Downtown Development in a news release.

“The free menstrual product pilot program will be assessed throughout this initial year in hopes of continuing the program in the future and potentially expanding it to further ease access for all people in Winnipeg.”

Free menstrual products are now available at the following locations:

• Millennium Library – 251 Donald St.

• Fort Rouge Leisure Centre – 625 Osborne St.

• Seven Oaks Pool – 444 Adsum Dr.

• Freight House Recreation Centre – 200 Isabel St.

• Elmwood Kildonan Pool – 909 Concordia Ave.

• Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre – 510 King St.

• Margaret Grant Pool – 685 Dalhousie Dr.

• Westdale Community Centre – 550 Dale Blvd.

City council has approved $58,500 to pay for the project until the end of September 2023. The city will be tracking uptake on the program to determine if it will be extended.

More information can be found on the City of Winnipeg's website.