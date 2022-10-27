City of Yorkton rolls out online communication platform to increase public engagement

The City of Yorkton wants to ensure everyone gets to have their say in its day-to-day dealings.

A new online platform, “Shape Your City” is now up and functional for the residents of Yorkton, designed to act as a line of direct communication with city officials themselves.

Mayor Mitch Hippsley said the program was developed by a member of his staff, and costs only $1,000 per month to run from the city’s end. It is free to join, and can be found on the city’s website, or by clicking here.

“The communication factor, something was missing (from the current engagement process). This is a missing piece,” said Hippsley on Tuesday.

“It's absolutely wonderful because we (city staff and officials) will be monitoring these comments that everyone's going to be asking, and (residents) can also engage in all the surveys and all of the related issues of what we're doing here at City Hall,” he said.

Upcoming city budget surveys will roll out on the platform, along with lighter discussion topics, such as the city’s ongoing Halloween Decorating Contest. For the decorating contest specifically, residents who want to enter have to apply on the platform, along with the voting processes, which will follow in early November.

For the upcoming budget surveys, City Finance Director Ashley Stradeski said it’s a “fresh look at things.”

“People can have their say and input,” he said. “We're trying to gauge what services people are happy with, which ones they're willing to cut back on, or maybe which ones they want improve services.”

Hippsley added that this new tool will ensure healthier communication, and communication that will reach those in power in Yorkton.

“(It) makes a huge impact on what we all know together,” he said.

“We're going to be watching, the residents will be watching — this is all going to happen live, all the time, so we all keep up to date with each other."