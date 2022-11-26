City offering free swimming instructor lessons to combat staffing shortage
The City of Winnipeg is offering a free 14-week swimming instructor certification program.
This comes after a number of swimming lessons were cancelled during the summer due to staffing shortages.
The program will allow 60 successful applicants to receive the training required to apply as an Instructor Guard with the City. There are six courses in total, all course materials will be included free of charge.
The six courses range from Bronze Medallion all the way up to Lifesaving Instructor. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by March 31, have a minimum Grade 10 education, and are subject to a background check.
They must also already be at a Red Cross Swimming Level 8 or Lifesaving Society Swimmer 6 swim ability.
More information can be found at the city website.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.
-
Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE programWindsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.
-
Gas leak forces evacuation of Northern College in TimminsNorthern College in Timmins is closed for the day as officials at the school are dealing with a gas leak.