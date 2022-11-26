City offering free swimming instructor lessons to combat staffing shortage

The City of Winnipeg is offering a free 14-week swimming instructor certification program.

This comes after a number of swimming lessons were cancelled during the summer due to staffing shortages.

The program will allow 60 successful applicants to receive the training required to apply as an Instructor Guard with the City. There are six courses in total, all course materials will be included free of charge.

The six courses range from Bronze Medallion all the way up to Lifesaving Instructor. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by March 31, have a minimum Grade 10 education, and are subject to a background check.

They must also already be at a Red Cross Swimming Level 8 or Lifesaving Society Swimmer 6 swim ability.

More information can be found at the city website.