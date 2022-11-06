City offers childcare options for parents amid education workers walkout

As parents continue to scramble to find alternative plans for their children amid a walkout by tens of thousands of education workers and subsequent school closures, the city is offering parents a solution.

According to a press release from the City of Windsor, the city’s recreation department will be offering extra opportunities for parents who need childcare as the walkout enters a new week.

Registrations are now being accepted for day camp programs between Monday, Nov. 7 and Friday, Nov. 11 at the following locations:

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex -- 2555 Pulford Street -- 519-966-6065

Forest Glade Community Centre -- 3215 Forest Glade Drive -- 519-735-3536

Children can be dropped off as early as 7:30 a.m. and picked up as late as 5:30 p.m.

The city says last minute walk-ins are be accommodated, but registration is preferred.

In the event that schools do reopen, the city says full refunds will be issued.

Parents can register online on the Active Windsor website, or by calling central registration at 519-255-1161.