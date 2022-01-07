City offers more outdoor skating options and extra hours amid indoor restrictions

The City of Windsor is offering more outdoor skating options while most indoor sports and recreational activities are prohibited due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

The city’s Parks and Recreation staff are happy to announce that the ice should be ready for skating at Charles Clark Square next week, while extra hours are being added to the already-open Lanspeary Lions Rink.

Rental opportunities are being expanded during the modified Step Two restrictions due to increased demand at the Lanspeary Lions Rink to include 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as weekends from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To check availability and book rental times please email: parkrec@citywindsor.ca.

Free public skating times have also been added at Lanspeary and will now be offered Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations for free public skating at Charles Clark Square will open the week of Jan. 10, weather permitting, with times available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily until at least January 26, weather permitting.

Pre-registration is required for all outdoor skating options, so visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca to secure your spot.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place and participants are asked to arrive for their reserved public skating time no more than 10 minutes early. Helmets are encouraged. Participants will be required to physically distance during check-in.

Participants are also asked to remember to wear a mask, as they are required until you are on the ice. City of Windsor staff will be on site to check skaters in and admit them to the ice.