City opens new launch for canoes and kayaks in La Barrière Park
A new launch for canoes and kayaks is now open in La Barrière Park, and it is being praised by paddlers who no longer have to worry about muddy feet.
On Friday, the City of Winnipeg had its grand opening of the new beachfront launch on the La Salle River for canoes, kayaks and other non-motorized watercraft.
Waverley West Councillor Janice Lukes said years of sinking into mud are now just distant memories.
"The new beachfront entry transforms your entire paddling experience on the enchanting La Salle River," Lukes said in a news release on Friday.
Jeff Vincent, the president of Paddle Manitoba says it’s a big improvement compared to what was there before.
"You were going through the mud to get in, with this you’ve got a sand beach – it makes it much easier to get in," Vincent said.
Paddle Manitoba is also working with the city to convert the old washroom building into a storage facility for canoe and paddling gear for its programming.
The city spent $75,000 on the launch which came from the capital budget and the land dedication reserve.
