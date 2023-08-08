City, outside workers in Sudbury meet ahead of strike deadline

Negotiators from Greater Sudbury are meeting Tuesday morning with representatives from CUPE Local 4705 in an attempt to avert a work stoppage this week.

The midnight Aug. 9 deadline could see 500 employees walk off the job. The workers serve a variety of areas including water, wastewater and garbage.

“This meeting, like all previous negotiation meetings, is designed to produce a resolution to any issues that remain outstanding and achieve a negotiated settlement,” Greater Sudbury said in a news release.

Should a strike occur, the release said essential municipal services would continue.

“The city is prepared to continue all critical and legislated municipal services,” the release said.

“If a strike occurs, residents should be prepared for changes to municipal services while the strike is underway. Full details will be shared later today if an agreement is not reached.”

Updates will be released “once new information becomes available,” the city said.

Local 4705 president Bryan Keith told CTV in a recent interview the dispute comes down to scheduling and workers having to work weekends for the first time.

Officials have said the city has been preparing for the possibility of a strike since June.