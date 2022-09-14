City plans to add historical markers at a south Winnipeg bridge

The Elm Park Bridge has been a favourite route of walkers and cyclists in south Winnipeg since it was closed to vehicles in the 1970s.

Now, the City of Winnipeg is recommending the bridge’s history be captured and commemorated with two new interpretive panels to be installed nearby. The proposal will go the executive policy committee for consideration on Wednesday.

Adding the Elm Park historical panels is among several recommendations put forth by Winnipeg public service to better-acknowledge certain aspects of the city’s history.

There is also a request to refurbish another historical marker, the Dawson Road Centennial panels, at a cost between $5,000 and $10,000.

The city also recommends re-naming the forest at St. John’s Park to an Ojibway name meaning ‘wandering sprit.’ The city is recommending authorization to implement the name-change.

It’s all part of a motion city council passed in 2020 to adopt the ‘Welcoming Winnipeg: Reconciling Our History’ policy.

It was developed to guide the city in making requests to add or remove historical markers and place names, all to address the absence of Indigenous histories and contributions.