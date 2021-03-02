The Tipinawaw shelter at the Edmonton Convention Centre will remain in place until the end of April following a vote by members of city council's executive committee.

The shelter had been slated to wind down on March 31.

Keeping it open will require another $2.2 million and will need to be approved by a council vote on Thursday.

The shelter opened in October of 2020 and its day services had been accessed nearly 70,000 times by Feb. 19, according to a city report.

The same report cites that the overnight shelter had been accessed 29,454 times by nearly 2,300 people.

It's provided accommodations for many people who lived at Camp Pekiwewin near Re/Max Field in the river valley over the summer, or the Peace Camp in Old Strathcona.