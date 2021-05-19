City provides update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Ottawa

The city of Ottawa will provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout this afternoon.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte will respond to media questions about the vaccine rollout and the pandemic at 2 p.m..

The media briefing comes one day after Ontario expanded eligibility to book a COVID-19 vaccine to all adults 18 years of age and older. Within three hours of the online booking portal opening, all available appointments at Ottawa's community clinics were full.

The city has previously said more appointments will be added to the provincial booking system when delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine is confirmed.

As of Wednesday, 53 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can watch the city’s COVID-19 update live here at 2 p.m.