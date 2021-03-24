The City of Ottawa has received a major shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, eclipsing any other single shipment to date.

According to Ottawa Public Health, the city received 36,270 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday, a record high number of doses. Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine have previous been around 10,000 per week.

This brought Ottawa's total number of vaccine doses received to 133,440: 119,340 from Pfizer and 10,100 from Moderna. Ottawa has not yet received any doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The shipment is the largest yet in Ottawa, but it is still short of what Emergency and Protective Services General Manager Anthony Di Monte suggested Ottawa would receive this week. Di Monte told CTV Morning Live on March 10 that he was expecting “close to 50,000 vaccines” for the week of March 22. The city does sometimes receive more than one shipment per week. Ottawa Public Health updates the number of vaccine doses received and administered on its dashboard every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

OPH says the city administered 7,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccines between Monday and Wednesday. To date, Ottawa has administered 99,886 doses as of Wednesday morning.

There are four community clinics operating in Ottawa, delivering vaccines for residents born in or before 1946, as well as pop-up clinics in select neighbourhoods, including rural neighbourhoods. Appointments for all COVID-19 vaccines in Ottawa must be booked in advance. No walk-ins are accepted at any clinics in the city.