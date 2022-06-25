City receives over 100 calls related to significant rainfall Friday evening
Winnipeg was once again pummelled by rain on Friday and the city came close to setting a rainfall record.
Environment Canada told CTV News that 53 millimetres of rain fell at Winnipeg's airport between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
This fell three millimetres short of a record set in 1984 for the most rain to fall in an hour at the airport.
The high amount of rain in a short time frame resulted in several flood roads on Friday.
The city said 311 received 105 calls for flooded streets and ditches and another 17 calls for basement flooding.
This comes after a strong thunderstorm brought large hail to several communities throughout the province Thursday night and Friday morning.
Strong winds also accompanied the storm and a possible tornado in Binscarth, Man. was investigated Thursday night as well.
For Saturday night, Environment Canada is predicting a few showers that will end overnight. A risk of a thunderstorm is also possible in the evening.
