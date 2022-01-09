City recommending changes to organics program ahead of rollout
The City of Saskatoon is making some minor changes to a planned city-wide organics program scheduled to rollout in 2023.
A report in the agenda for Monday’s Environment Committee meeting says administration is recommending increasing the cart size from the planned 240 Litre green cart to a 360 Litre cart.
The report says the change is based on further analysis on the existing subscription program and feedback from other cities.
The larger cart is the same size as the standard carts for waste.
Administration is also recommending, as part of the initial launch, that organics bins be collected in the same locations as existing curbside recycling and waste bins. The change is being proposed to ensure consistence with other collection programs, promote participation and ensure a successful launch.
Administration previously anticipated green cars would be collected on the front street, which is the same location as the current subscription program.
-
Up to 50 per cent of ambulances unstaffed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this weekDuring a week of wild winter weather and rising COVID-19 cases, up to half of the ambulances that should've been responding to 911 calls have instead been parked unstaffed due to ongoing personnel shortages and the impacts of the Omicron variant, according to the union representing B.C.'s paramedics.
-
Electricity restored to remote Vancouver Island communities, BC Hydro saysPower has been restored to remote communities on Vancouver Island's northwest coast, BC Hydro said Sunday, nearly a week after it first went out due to heavy snow and wind.
-
Fraser Health increasing number, hours of COVID-19 immunization clinicsB.C.'s largest health authority says it is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination capacity and expects to deliver an average of 75,000 doses weekly by Jan. 17.
-
Central Alberta man's passion for flying leads to building lifelike aircraft simulatorAfter flying for nearly 40 years and building his own airplane, a recreational pilot in central Alberta has a Boeing 737 Max simulator to enjoy retirement with his feet firmly on the ground.
-
7-year-old from Delta, B.C. successfully lobbies for crosswalk after little brother's close callA young girl in Delta, B.C. has proven that age is just a number when it comes to creating change in your community.
-
WRPS report four overdose calls overnight in KitchenerWaterloo regional police issued a warning to residents on Sunday after emergency services responded to four overdose calls in Kitchener overnight.
-
Bobcat safely relocated by B.C. conservation officersThe B.C. Conservation Officer Service has safely relocated a bobcat after it came into conflict with other wildlife in Edgewater, B.C.
-
Community organizations looking after unsheltered Winnipeggers during cold snapCommunity organizations are hard at work making sure the city's most vulnerable citizens are safe and warm during the extreme cold snap.
-
3 teenagers arrested after bear spray assault at Port Moody liquor store, police sayThree teenagers were arrested last week after allegedly assaulting staff at a Port Moody liquor store with bear mace.