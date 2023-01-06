City recoups cost of demolishing Kensington Manor
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The city has recovered the costs associated with the demolition of Kensington Manor, a city spokesperson confirmed Friday.
After the property was sold in a private sale, "the city received full payment of all taxes owed, which included demolition costs," said city spokesperson Jose Rodriguez, in an email to CTV News.
Kensington Manor, an apartment building on 10th Street N.W., was evacuated in November 2017 after the building was found to be structurally unsafe.
When the deadline to either remediate the building or demolish it passed in 2018, the city intervened and had it demolished.
They said the cost to demolish it was $2.6 million, $400,000 below the approved budget.
The city also received full payment of all taxes owed.
