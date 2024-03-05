City reminds residents to clean dirty yards

With spring right around the corner, grass is going to be growing soon, prompting the city to remind residents about the requirements to maintain your property.

That includes ensuring your grass is cut, garbage is packed away properly and that yards are kept tidy.

City of Windsor manager of licensing and enforcement Craig Robertson says residents should not be leaving bulk items at the curb or dumped in an alley.

"Just want everyone to make sure that you're maintaining your portion of you alley and your property and enjoy the summer and spring weather," says Robertson.

Residents can call 311 for any bulk item pick-ups that need to be scheduled.