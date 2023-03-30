City repairs 80 water main breaks so far in 2023

The unseasonably cold weather has city crews repairing more water main breaks across Winnipeg.

The city's department of water and waste said it has repaired 80 water main breaks in Winnipeg so far this year. City data shows that 2021 saw 535 water main breaks, while 2020 had a total of 317. "Water main breaks usually result from external corrosion of the pipe," the city said in an email to CTV News. "Winnipeg soil is highly conductive and corrodes the metallic pipe from the outside in."

Water main breaks can be impacted by weather. Long periods of wet or dry weather will causes ground swelling and contracting, putting stress on pipes.

"Typically, we experience just as many water main breaks in the summer as we do during the winter," the email said.

The city prepares for possible water main breaks by maintaining an inventory of repair materials, and through a valve exercising program that minimizes the impacts of water main breaks when they happen.

The city also runs a water main renewal program to replace aging water mains and help reduce the number of breaks. Water and waste also monitors water pressure in the system to ensure consistent levels.

The city said water main breaks happen year-round, but are more visible to the public during the winter due to the slush and ice conditions they can create.