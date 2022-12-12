City resumes weekly garbage collection for holiday season
Weekly garbage collection will return for Regina residents from Dec. 19 to 30, the city said in a release.
A return to bi-weekly collection will resume from Jan. 2 until March 31.
Weekly garbage collection returns Dec 19-30. Please keep your holiday green. Follow our ��Naughty & Nice�� list: https://t.co/xucTwsh9Sy
Those w/ a green cart won't have weekly garbage pickup. Recycling & compost picked up as usual.
Biweekly garbage collection resumes Jan 2. pic.twitter.com/tS4LO4Ti6g
The city said the additional holiday garbage pickup will not apply to participants of the food and yard waste pilot service.
“All recycling and food and yard waste will be picked up as usual,” the city said.
Residents can sign up to receive reminders when garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected.
To sign up click here.
