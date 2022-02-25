City reveals $320,000 proposed renovation for Pillette Village

Pillette Village could be getting a makeover.

The City of Windsor is teaming up with the Pillette Village Business Improvement Association for proposed streetscape improvements.

Windsor City Council will be presented with an improvement plan to refresh and revitalize Pillette Village’s Wyandotte Avenue and Pillette Road streetscapes on Monday.

“Small business is vital to any city's economy, and Pillette Village hosts a number of individual businesses that cater to the local residential area as well as Windsor-Essex County,” said Bridget Scheuerman, executive director of the Pillette Village BIA.

The BIA and city administration are requesting a special consideration of council for part of a $320,000 proposed renovation.

“It has been 20 years since the Pillette Village BIA’s last major revitalization,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "We have seen tremendous success in neighborhood revitalization through the city, and investment in the business districts is key to attracting new customers as well as new businesses.”

The City’s Urban Design Division undertook extensive consultation with other city departments, the Pillette Village BIA and ENWIN Utilities, which informed a report that the Development & Heritage Standing Committee considered and recommended.

The details of the joint project would include the following:

Banners and banner poles

Address markers for buildings

New planters and greenery

Bike racks

New trash/recycle stations.

“The proposed Capital Works Project will introduce a little touch of Europe and will feature first time design elements throughout the BIA. Pillette Village will be stepping forward in a positive and Art Nouveau way,” said Scheuerman.

In May 2018, planning staff conducted site visits of all nine of the city’s business improvement areas as a component of an Association of Municipalities of Ontario grant for the Main Street Revitalization Initiative Fund.

The review of the current conditions of the Pillette Village BIA found much of the site furnishings had become dated and deteriorated.

The city said proposed design of the streetscape elements reflects the unique character of the BIA with a blend of Art Nouveau and Art Deco motifs. Coloured glass rondels and aluminum scroll work topping the banner polls will complement existing elements like the current benches.

Place-making banners would identify the north-south Wyandotte Street gateways as well as the east and west gateways of Pillette Road.