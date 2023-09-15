City ripping out brand new asphalt boulevards to replace with grass

City engineers may soon realize that the grass isn’t always greener— particularly when it requires redoing work that was already completed.

The reconstruction of Quebec Street includes wider boulevards in front of homes between Salisbury Street and Mornington Avenue.

Although grass sod is commonly planted on boulevards in London, a couple weeks ago homeowners watched as the four-foot strip of land was paved with black asphalt.

“It’s a mixed opinion,” said Coun. Susan Stevenson about the feedback from residents. “[Some] like the asphalt because it’s going to be easy to put the garbage on and less maintenance, and others don’t like it.”

CTV News has learned that the asphalt is now slated for removal and replacement with grass.

A statement from city hall reads, “We do recognize that alternatives to asphalt are appropriate for wider boulevards, and plan to replace the recently laid boulevard asphalt with a more appropriate material, which will most likely be sod.”

Sod reduces storm water runoff into sewers and is less expensive than asphalt (if installed the first time).

Prior to construction, there was a very narrow paved boulevard in front of the homes.

To slow traffic speeds, the city narrowed the roadway and transferred the space into the boulevard.

The strip of blacktop is too narrow for parking a vehicle, and a line of street signs drilled into the hard surface prevent widening the sidewalk.

The city’s decision to remove the asphalt and replace it with grass has perplexed neighbours.

“They don’t have to fix this. This is fine,” said Chris Atkinson who has lived on Quebec Street for 14 years. “Nobody around me has complained about this.”

“Absolutely ridiculous!” said Frank Heuvel after learning of the plan. “Why would they spend all that money to have asphalt in here now, and then go ahead and rip it all out?”

The city maintains that the project will remain “well within budget” even after replacing the asphalt with grass.

The change will be made during finishing work next spring.

Councillor Stevenson said the flip-flop raises questions about how neighbours are kept informed.

“[We] say we’ve done public engagement, but are we committed to the engagement part?” she asked rhetorically. “We need people to be happy with construction when we’re finished— or at least not surprised.”

Reconstruction of Quebec Street is scheduled to be substantially completed this fall.