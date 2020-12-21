Outdoor skating at Lanspeary Park was expected to reopen Monday but was quickly halted by Windsor’s council.

The rink off Langlois Avenue near Ottawa Street was going to open to allow up to 25 skaters under COVID-19 guidelines.

But over the weekend, but the CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital and the medical officer of health contacted Mayor Drew Dilkens urging council to reconsider.

“From a public health recommendation perspective, it is not okay to have that many people — or even giving people any reason to come together, so that’s the concern from the public health side,” medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said during Monday’s daily briefing.

Council voted to close the rink immediately, that closure will last at least 28 days, in line with Ontario’s new lockdown measures.

"They are on the ground, they are in the nursing homes, they are in the hospitals and I think It gives us the right reason to pause and ask if this is the right thing for this community,” said Dilkens. “Recognizing that you will get criticized as is COVID, you will criticized for doing something, and for doing nothing."

