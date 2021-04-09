City says it doesn’t have enough supply to vaccinate residents 50 and older in high-priority neighbourhoods

Residents aged 50 and over in three hot spot neighbourhoods in Ottawa can book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine today, but the city warns it doesn’t have enough vaccine supply to vaccinate everyone.

This morning, Ontario announced an extension of vaccine appointments at community clinics to residents born in 1971 or earlier who live in certain “hot spots.” In Ottawa, the hot spots have been identified as postal codes K1T, K1V, K2V.

However, after the province’s initial announcement on Wednesday, the city said not everyone in those postal codes would immediately be eligible.

In a statement Friday morning, the city said, “there is not enough vaccine supply to allow everyone aged 50 and older who live in these high-priority neighbourhoods” to book an appointment today.

“As such, appointments at community vaccination clinics are expected temporarily book up quickly following the system’s launch for appointments up until April 30.”

To book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit Ontario's online booking portal.

Ottawa Public Health has previously identified high-priority neighbourhoods for targeted COVID-19 vaccinations, including setting up pop-up clinics in the neighbourhoods.

The city says it will continue to focus its future pop-up clinics on the high priority neighbourhoods previously identified.

Staff are also planning mobile and pop-up clinics for residents and essential workers in these neighbourhoods, as well as adult home health care recipients.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Wednesday, the city had received 223,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This week, 25,740 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, 11,000 doses of Moderna and 11,200 doses of AstraZeneca arrived.

A total of 180,125 doses have been administered.

Earlier this week, vaccination appointments opened in Ottawa for residents aged 60 and older.

High-risk neighbourhoods in Ottawa

The city of Ottawa has identified the following neighbourhoods as high-risk: