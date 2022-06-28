City seeking grant applications to help curb racism in Edmonton

The city will be awarding up to $300,000 in grants to help raise awareness and promote anti-racism work in Edmonton.

Launched for the first time last year, the program aims to help make Edmonton a more diverse, inclusive and equitable place by helping fund events and projects challenging racism and hate.

The city's anti-racism advisory committee will review the applications, and councillors will vote to approve the grant funding recommendations.

There are four grant streams, including grants for youth-led initiatives up to $1,000 each, support for community non-profits or local grassroots organizations, and funding for research projects studying the impacts of racism of up to $25,000.

In 2021, the city approved more than $213,000 in grants ranging from $3,000 to $25,000, including $10,000 for a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women art installation and awareness sessions run by Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society and the Parkdale Cromdale Community League.

Another $10,000 helped the Black Bookshelf Project, which equips schools and early learning centres with resources written and developed by Black, Indigenous, and people of colour.

Free Play for Kids, an organization providing afterschool recreation opportunities for vulnerable and at-risk youth, also received $10,000.

The Family Advancement Association received $25,000 to undertake a system mapping project to help connect and raise awareness of different African diaspora non-profits in the Edmonton area.

Grant applications are due to the city by Aug. 10.