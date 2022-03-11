City seeks community input on future of Lanspeary Park
The City of Windsor wants to hear your suggestions for improvements to Lanspeary Park.
The city is starting the process to redevelop the 104-year-old park and has created a short survey to offer a chance for community input.
A nearly 100-year-old greenhouse was recently removed from Lanspeary offering an “opportunity to reimagine the park, including the space previously occupied by the old greenhouse.”
The Parks Development team has put together a series of slides telling the history of the park, and the city is looking for help from the community in writing the next chapter.
The online survey opened Friday and will close April 19, 2022.
Visit the Lanspeary Park Redevelopment page on the City of Windsor website for more information as the project moves forward.
