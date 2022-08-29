City seeks input on proposed Saskatoon arena locations

The city is seeking public input on two potential sites that could be home to a proposed downtown arena.

“We have a chance to make decisions that will shape the downtown and the city for the next 50 years and beyond,” Mayor Charlie Clark said in a news release.

On Monday, city council approved a plan to seek public engagement on the two locations.

Out of five initial sites, the two which were deemed most viable were the Midtown shopping centre north parking lot and the City Yards located in north downtown.

The city also released artistic renderings showing what an arena constructed at either of the two locations could look like.

The city said it will seek public input in several ways including a "representative sample" survey conducted by telephone and online, as well as a separate online survey anyone can choose to participate in.

The opt-in survey will run from Sept. 13 to Oct. 3.

A self-selected survey focused on local businesses and organizations will be offered over the same period.

Results from the surveys will be shared during a city council meeting in November.

The city said public engagement couldn't begin until "lengthy real estate discussions" concerning the Midtown site had concluded.

More information on the planned locations and details on how the public can participate is available on the city's website.