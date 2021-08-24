iHeartRadio

City seeks residents to fill boards, committees and commissions

image.png

The City of Calgary is looking for a diverse cross-section of Calgarians interested in sitting on 18 different boards, committees and commissions. The goal of these groups is to provide city council with perspective and guidance on a wide range of public policy initiatives, including everything from anti-racism to biodiversity to urban planning to the Saddledome.

In order to be considered, the city is looking for residents at least 18 years of age who:

·         Have a desire to give back to the community;

·         Possess specific expertise related to a particular board, committee or commission;

·         Who support inclusiveness and are able to incorporate multiple perspectives into their work; and

·         Have the time available to commit to membership

Openings exist on the following boards, commissions and committees:

·          Advisory committee on accessibility;

·         Anti-racism Action Committee;

·         Assessment Review Board;

·         Audit Committee;

·         BioDiverCity Advisory Committee;

·         Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee;

·         Calgary General Hospital Legacy Fund Review Committee;

·         Calgary Planning Commission;

·         Calgary Police Commission;

·         Calgary Technologies Inc. (Platform Calgary);

·         Calgary Transit Access Eligibility Appeal Board;

·         Calgary Transit Public Safety Citizen Oversight Committee;

·         Combative Sport Commission;

·         License and Community Standards Appeal Board;

·         Saddledome Foundation;

·         Social Wellbeing Advisory Committee;

·         Subdivision and Development Appeal Board;

·         Urban Design Review Panel.

To apply, go to calgary.ca/boards and submit an application by Thursday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m.

More information concerning eligibility requirements, length of term and time commitments can be found at calgary.ca/boards.

12