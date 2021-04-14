City settles on overpass in east Edmonton

Edmonton is getting a new overpass in an effort to help the flow of traffic on 50 Street.

The overpass is being built for the rail crossing on 50 Street near 84 Avenue. 50 Street will also be widened from four to six lanes from Sherwood Park Freeway to 90 Avenue.

The city was debating between an underpass and an overpass for the area. It said an overpass was chosen because it will be less expensive, have better drainage and there will be fewer impacts to the area.

A public information session is planned for April 21. Construction is set to begin in 2022.