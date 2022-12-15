City snow routes to take effect

The City of Regina said its snow routes will be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday morning until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Parking on streets that are designated snow routes will be prohibited for 24 hours.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, December 16, there is no parking on the snow route until 6 a.m. Saturday, December 17. Vehicles that remain during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed. Sign up for alerts at https://t.co/zwX00fwqsw



Questions? 306-777-7000. pic.twitter.com/tym1R7hVN4

Snow routes can be identified where a blue sign with a white snowflake is present.

The city said those who park on a snow route when the ban is in effect will receive a ticket.

Snow routes can be seen here.

ICY CONDITIONS

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it has also responded to numerous collisions at multiple locations on Ring Road Thursday afternoon.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Drive with caution on Ring Road.



Our members have been dispatched to reports of collisions at multiple locations on Ring Road. Roadways are extremely icy - please be aware of the conditions and drive slowly. #YQRTraffic pic.twitter.com/N8bdY9MJxu

RPS said roadways in the city are extremely icy and is reminding drivers to be aware of conditions and to drive slowly.