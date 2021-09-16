City spending $1.1M on new trails connecting Ward 10 parks

The City of Windsor is launching the final phase of $1.1 million in infrastructure improvements to two public parks in Ward 10.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by councillor Jim Morrison and senior members of administration Thursday to provide details on the project.

Work will begin this month to build 400 metres of accessible multi-use trails in Langlois Court Park located on South Pacific Avenue, and a second 600-metre multi-use trail will be installed in the adjacent Southdale Park.

Both asphalt trails will be 10-feet wide, in compliance with modern accessibility standards, and nearly double the width of the 30-year-old pathway that is being replaced.

“Our parks and trails offer some of Windsor’s most valued public attractions and amenities,” said Dilkend. “I am proud of the investments council continues to make to enhance and expand these facilities to keep our community healthy and active.”

The trails are an extension of the new 660-metre multi-use trail that was built last year from Parent Avenue East to South Pacific Avenue in Langlois Court Parkette.

When construction of the final phase is completed this fall, residents will have access to a full 2.4 kilometres of continuous modern bicycling trail connecting three key parks: Remington, Langlois Court and Southdale.

“The trails we are building in the Langlois and Southdale parks provide a seamless active transportation route through to Remington Park and on to further amenities,” said Morrison. “Many families are already using this multi-use trail in Langlois Parkette. Adding this new link to the original plans, with a loop around the park, enhances access and encourages exploration.”

In addition to the upgraded 1.6-kilometre multi-use trail, the project at Langlois Court and Southdale Parks will also include the following:

Drainage improvements to reduce flooding

21 new benches with concrete pads

34 LED lights

About 150 new trees planted between both parks

2 picnic tables in Langlois Court Park

Over the past five years, Windsor’s cycling network has increased by almost 40 kilometres. Residents now have access to about 160 kilometres of multi-use trails and nearly 100 kilometres of bicycle lanes.

The 2021 City of Windsor Budget approved a 10-year, $1.6-billion capital plan that invests in public infrastructure, including parks and multi-use trails.