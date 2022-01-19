City spent more than $83K for temporary employee COVID-19 tests

A COVID-19 report presented at Regina city council Wednesday, shows the city spent $83,200 from October to mid-November.

The site was staffed by members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services and set up to give employees time to plan for a mandatory vaccination or negative COVID-19 test policy, that started in October 2021 at city facilities.

According to the report, the site ran from October 1 to November 15. Initially 403 employees required testing, by the end of the six week site, that total dropped to 162.

It adds as of January 7, 94 per cent of city employees are fully vaccinated, and 114 employees are providing weekly tests at their own cost instead of providing proof of vaccination.

As the Omicron variant is causing increased COVID-19 case numbers, the city said it continues to monitor the situation, employee absences and is working to limit service disruptions.

The report stated there are about 2,000 employees working at the city this time of year and “at this point service delivery has not been impacted due to staffing shortages. Emergency services, transit and servicing city infrastructure currently pose the primary risks for service and disruptions.”

The report said risk mitigation strategies like staggering cohort shifts and rotating crews have been implemented to ensure essential services continue.

City administration said the city continues to promote booster vaccines, rapid tests and public health measures including physical distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick.

“The city expects, like all industries, service disruptions may occur throughout the fifth wave and we will continue to update council and the public in the event of disruptions,” the report stated.

