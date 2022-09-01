City spray pads staying open an extra week

The late summer heat wave has prompted the City of Winnipeg to keep its outdoor spray pads open for an extra week, giving residents the option to cool down for a few more days.

The spray pads were originally slated to close Sept. 5, but the city now says they will all remain open until Sept. 11, with the exception of Michaëlle Jean Park at Norquay Community Centre, which is now closed for the season.

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy the city's outdoor pools. The Fort Garry Lions pool, as well as the Happyland, Windsor Park and Provencher pools will all close at the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 2. The Freight House, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Transcona and Westdale pools will close on Monday, Sept. 5.

Most of the city's wading pools are now closed, but four are staying open until the end of the day Sept. 5: Central Park, Dakota Park, McKittrick Park and St. John’s Park.

More information can be found on the city’s website.