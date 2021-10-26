City starts building $10M bridge to West Edmonton Mall, traffic delays expected

Crews started the process of replacing a broken link between West Edmonton Mall and the West Meadowlark neighbourhood Monday.

A pedestrian bridge that connected the two over 170 Street was partially torn down in 2018, after an inspection found that it was becoming unsafe.

After a community outcry, the city and the mall reached a deal to share the cost of a new bridge, with WEM agreeing to pay $2 million.

"A new pedestrian bridge will provide pedestrians access to area businesses, schools and transit options while minimizing disruption to vehicular traffic along 170 Street," the city's project page read.

Before the new bridge can be built, the remaining pieces of the old one need to be removed.

The city alerted drivers that the right lane of northbound 170 Street between 87 and 90 Avenues would be closed during construction.

The project is expected to be completed in 2022.