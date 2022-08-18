City stepping up security at Halifax Public Gardens after dozens of trees damaged

The historic Public Gardens in Halifax will soon have some new features never seen before in its more than 150-year history – extra security.

The municipality says the process is underway to install video cameras and establish overnight security at the park after an act of vandalism last month.

“It's sad that it’s become necessary,” says Sean Street, the horticulture supervisor for the Gardens. “It's been over 150 years of the public gardens existing here, it's been the same fences, and it’s been the same gates.”

However, in the overnight hours of July 25, someone climbed those iconic fences and took an axe to about 30 trees in the park, cutting away rings of bark in a process known as “girdling.”

It’s a process used to kill trees without cutting them down, which is familiar to those who regularly work with, or have a knowledge of, trees.

Four trees did not survive, while the remainder are being cared for by a group of experts who hope to keep them alive.

Certified consulting arborist Stan Kochanoff was among a team that worked all Natal Day weekend on tree rescue efforts.

“What we did with the staff was treat the wounds by using chisels and knives to clean up all the rough edges,” says Kochanoff. “And then we added coco matting to keep the wounds from drying out. “

But even with the quick response, experts say it may take several years to know for sure if the trees will survive in the long run.

“Any of these trees that were attacked could just start suddenly to peter out,” says Street. “Or we could get several more months or even multiple years before the decline starts to show. “

Street says that decline can make trees more susceptible to pests, disease, or storm breakage.

Soon, workers will begin the next step in trying to heal the trees – a rescue method known as “bridge grafting,” which helps nutrients get from the base of the tree into its canopy.

“We take the latest branch from the tree that we're going to treat,” explains Kochanoff. “and then bridge the area that's been wounded from one corner to the other.”

Street says it’s a long process that could take at least a month. He adds usually bridge grafting is done in the spring, when a tree is still actively growing. But it’s a strategy they have to try.

Meanwhile, Halifax Regional Police says there is no update on its investigation into the vandalism, and that anyone with information should contact them.

“Whoever done it, they should put them away for a long time, you know what I mean,” says park-goer Frank Brown. “Because to see something like that or hear something like, it's not right. “

Those enjoying the gardens Thursday say they welcome the idea of more security.

“I don't like that they have to put security in, but I feel now that something happened, you have to have some way to stop it,” says Dale Reinhardt.

“Security's going to help from now on, but that's not going to help that poor tree right there,” says John Ginn as he stands in front a 200-year-old European beech damaged in the attack.

Experts hope it will survive, along with the others, as important parts of the living history of the Public Gardens.