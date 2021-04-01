City street sweeping scheduled to begin April 6

The City of Edmonton is reminding motorists to remove their vehicles from roadways and residential streetsahead of the city's street sweeping process early next week.

“We remind Edmontonians to help do their part by removing their vehicles and providing our crews plenty of room to work,” said Andrew Grant, General Supervisor for Infrastructure Field Operations, in a press release Thursday. “We ask that they watch for signage in their neighbourhoods to know when crews will be on their streets.”

The annual citywide cleanup will begin April 6 (weather permitting) and will run Monday to Friday, 24 hours a day. City parks crews will concentrate on clearing off residential roads during the day and high-volume roads during the night. Peace officers will be deployed and motorists can expect to see flashing lights and blocked lanes on high-speed roads.

Drivers will not be ticketed if their vehicles are left on neighbourhood roads but their vehicles may receive a courtesy tow to another nearby area.

For more information, including sweeping schedule, visit edmonton.ca/streetsweeping