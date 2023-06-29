City sues Tartan for false tows

The City of Winnipeg is suing a towing company for tows it says never happened.

City council voted in March to reject a settlement offer of $446,000 from Tartan Towing.

On June 20, the city filed a statement of claim in the Court of King's Bench seeking the more than 1.1 million dollars it says it overpaid to the company.

The suit follows a review by public works last year which found an "unreasonable discrepancy" between the number of parking tickets issued and the actual tows done by Tartan Towing.

A review of tows performed during a December 2021 parking ban revealed that 13,000 tows were reported via the TowMobile app, but only 3,200 tickets were issued.

The city alleges that a significant number of reported tows, which it had already paid Tartan for, were invalid.

The company had three contracts with the city between 2016 and 2023.

The allegations have yet to be tested in court.