City temporarily shutters northwest pool due to roofing concerns

Shouldice Aquatic Centre has been closed to the public, and will remain closed for at least two weeks, due to concerns regarding the facility's roof.

The temporary closure of the pool, located in the 5300 block of Bowness Road N.W., began Tuesday to accommodate the inspection of the roof to determine if repairs are required.

"While a roofing replacement was underway, a potential structural issue was identified with the roofing system," said a City of Calgary spokesperson in a statement to CTV News. "Out of an abundance of caution, the city is closing Shouldice Aquatic Centre to ensure the issue is properly assessed and the appropriate repairs are completed.

"When the assessment is complete, the city will have more information to share about the potential issue and the estimated timeline for the repairs."

The City of Calgary has extended the hours of the Foothills Aquatic Centre at 2915 24th Ave. N.W. for the duration of the temporary closure of Shouldice.

For updated information on the closure visit Shouldice Aquatic Centre.

The Shouldice Pool is closed for at least two weeks for inspections on the building’s roof. In the meantime, the Foothills Pool on 24 Ave NW is your closest option. https://t.co/wS02bOVHrx