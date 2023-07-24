City to begin 3 year long expansion of Regina's water network

A three year long construction project is set to begin this week, promising to bolster Regina’s water infrastructure for years to come.

A new water pumping station, two water storage reservoirs and an 8.4 kilometre long water main are set to be built as part of the project.

Construction of the water pumping stations and reservoirs at 2605 Redbear Avenue East are expected to affect traffic on Fleet Street and Redbear Avenue starting in September and October of this year.

Traffic restrictions for Ring Road are not anticipated till the 2024 construction season.

Updates will be provided over the course of the project, according to the city.