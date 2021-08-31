City to begin enforcing 40 km/h speed limit on Wednesday

As children head back to school on Wednesday, the City of Edmonton will begin to enforce its new 40 km/h default speed limit.

In playgrounds and school zones, the speed limit is 30 km/h from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 40 km/h outside of those hours.

“Slowing down allows drivers to react quicker to the unexpected and decreases the likelihood of serious injury or fatality in a crash,” Jessica Lamarre, the director of Safe Mobility, said.

“Safe streets around schools protect out most vulnerable road users and support health and vibrant communities.”

To ensure a safe commute, the city recommends budgeting extra time for student drop off and pick up.

Officials will also begin to enforce the default 40 km/h speed limit implemented on Aug. 6. Anyone caught speeding between then and Tuesday received a warning in the mail, but the city will begin to ticket drivers on Wednesday.

“We are exceptionally pleased with the high compliance to the new 40 km/h default speed limit,” Lamarre added.

“We hope we continue to see drivers driving safely as students go back to school.”

Safe Speeds Toolkits are available to Edmontonians to be used in their neighbourhoods to promote road safety for high pedestrian areas.

On top of the speed toolkits, the city is also introducing the Vision Zero School Kit. The intent is to build street safety awareness around schools and create new experiences and conversations to contribute to more “livable neighbourhoods,” a statement from the city read.

Families can request a kit by heading to the city’s website.