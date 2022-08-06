iHeartRadio

City to begin fogging for mosquitos Sunday evening

image.jpg

The City of Winnipeg is activating its nuisance mosquito control program after trap counts went from medium to high Saturday, bringing the city-wide trap count average to 88.

The City said it will begin fogging at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting, in the following Insect Management Areas:

IMA 1: Kilcona Park, River East, Springfield North, Valhalla

IMA 2: Kildonan Drive, Rossmere A

IMA 3: Eaglemere, Grassie, McLeod Industrial, North Transcona Yards, Springfield South, Valley Gardens

IMA 4: Munroe West, Rossmere B

IMA 5: Chalmers, Glenelm

IMA 6: East Elmwood, Kildonan Crossing, Munroe East, Talbot Grey, Tyne Tees

IMA 7: Griffin, Meadows, Peguis, Radisson, Regent, Victoria West

IMA 8: Cantebury Park, Kern Park, Kildare Redonda, Transcona North

IMA 9: Dugald, Melrose, Mission Gardens, Transcona South, Transcona Yards, St. Boniface Industrial Park

IMA 47: Inkster - Faraday, Luxton, St. John's, St. John's Park

IMA 49: Garden City, Leila - McPhillips Triangle, Margaret Park, Templeton – Sinclair

IMA 50: Jefferson, Kildonan Park, Seven Oaks

IMA 51: Amber Trails, Leila North, Riverbend, Rivergrove, Rosser - Old Kildonan, West Kildonan Industrial

Fogging will take place between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. and will not happen when temperatures are below 13 degrees Celsius and/or when wind speeds are not conducive.

Winnipeg residents may apply for a buffer zone if they do not want mosquito fogging near their home.

All buffer zones will be respected. Crews will ensure that the sprayer is not treating within a 90-metre radius of a registered property. 

