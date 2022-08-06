City to begin fogging for mosquitos Sunday evening
The City of Winnipeg is activating its nuisance mosquito control program after trap counts went from medium to high Saturday, bringing the city-wide trap count average to 88.
The City said it will begin fogging at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting, in the following Insect Management Areas:
IMA 1: Kilcona Park, River East, Springfield North, Valhalla
IMA 2: Kildonan Drive, Rossmere A
IMA 3: Eaglemere, Grassie, McLeod Industrial, North Transcona Yards, Springfield South, Valley Gardens
IMA 4: Munroe West, Rossmere B
IMA 5: Chalmers, Glenelm
IMA 6: East Elmwood, Kildonan Crossing, Munroe East, Talbot Grey, Tyne Tees
IMA 7: Griffin, Meadows, Peguis, Radisson, Regent, Victoria West
IMA 8: Cantebury Park, Kern Park, Kildare Redonda, Transcona North
IMA 9: Dugald, Melrose, Mission Gardens, Transcona South, Transcona Yards, St. Boniface Industrial Park
IMA 47: Inkster - Faraday, Luxton, St. John's, St. John's Park
IMA 49: Garden City, Leila - McPhillips Triangle, Margaret Park, Templeton – Sinclair
IMA 50: Jefferson, Kildonan Park, Seven Oaks
IMA 51: Amber Trails, Leila North, Riverbend, Rivergrove, Rosser - Old Kildonan, West Kildonan Industrial
Fogging will take place between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. and will not happen when temperatures are below 13 degrees Celsius and/or when wind speeds are not conducive.
Winnipeg residents may apply for a buffer zone if they do not want mosquito fogging near their home.
All buffer zones will be respected. Crews will ensure that the sprayer is not treating within a 90-metre radius of a registered property.