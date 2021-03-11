Winnipeggers will soon be able to visit libraries for pickups and returns.

On Thursday, Jay Shaw, the manager of Winnipeg's emergency operations centre, said the city will allow library customers to enter public library branches to pick up holds, return items, register or update their memberships as of March 15.

These changes will take effect at all public library branches except for the Cornish Library, which is being renovated, and the River Heights Library at 1520 Corydon Ave., which is permanently closing on March 13 for the move to the new Bill and Helen Norrie Library.

The city said any holds that are not picked up from the River Heights Library by the end of the day on March 13 will be moved to the Charleswood Library. Once the branch closes, the city said borrowed items can be returned to any other open branch.

The city said the Bill and Helen Norrie Library, located on 15 Poseidon Bay, is set to open on Monday, March 29.

CITY TO OPEN SOME ARENAS

The city also said it will open the Eric Coy Arena, the Century Arena, the Terry Sawchuk Arena and the River East Arena on March 15.

The arenas will be open at 25 per cent capacity for casual ice use, the city said.

Anyone entering the arenas must follow public health orders and provide contact information if contact tracing is required.

CITY LOOKS TO REOPEN POOLS BY END OF MARCH

Shaw said the city is looking to reopen indoor pools by March 29 for aquatic sports groups and fitness classes, lane swimming, and limited public swimming with 25 per cent capacity limits.

Shaw said the city will release more details about the reopening of pools in the future.