City to crack down on sidewalk scooterers over long weekend

A first-of-its kind enforcement operation will have city peace officers on the lookout for people riding e-scooters illegally over the long weekend.

Between Saturday and Monday, peace officers will increase enforcement in some areas with high e-scooter use, including downtown, Old Strathcona and the river valley, the city said on Friday.

It will be the first time officers will be out for the specific reason of enforcing rules on e-scooter use, which bans use on sidewalks.

Police say enforcement will include educating riders and issuing tickets where necessary.

The fine for riding an e-scooter on a sidewalk is $100.

A second round of escalated enforcement will take place in June.

Users can ride on bike lanes, shared pathways, shared streets and on roads where the speed limit is 50 km/h or less.

E-scooters can’t be ridden on sidewalks, park trails the city does not maintain, or vehicle lanes for patio use on Jasper Avenue, in Old Strathcona and along 124 Street.

The popular e-scooter services has previously received some flack from business owners in our city, calling for stricter enforcement of rules.