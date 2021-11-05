City to host meets for wards 7 and 6 next week

The City of Windsor will be hosting two virtual ward meetings next week to answer resident questions and provide information.

On Tuesday, Ward 7 Councillor Jeewen Gill will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of city administration at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The focus will then shift to Ward 6 on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. when Councillor Jo-Anne, the mayor and administrative staff will be available for questions.

All meetings will be held on the Zoom platform. All interested residents are encouraged to download the software before the meeting.

The city also asks residents send an email to wardmeetings@citywindsor.ca with their name, ward and address, and the login information will be send to you for your meeting.

All ward meetings, along with times are also posted on the City of Windsor municipal calendar.