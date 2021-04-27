City to immediately close beleaguered Saskatoon recycling depot

A recycling depot that's become a hotspot for illegal dumping and nuisance, and sometimes criminal, behaviour will be closed immediately.

The move comes after city council voted to move ahead with the permanent closure of the depot located in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood during Monday's meeting.

"We want to thank all the residents who have used the Meadowgreen Recycling Depot over the past 19 years with good intentions of diverting waste from the city landfill,” the City's utilities and environment manager Angela Gardiner said in a news release.

City administration recommended the depot's closure due to the continued strain of committing the resources to maintain the site and surrounding area, and ensure the safety of residents.

Leading up to the closure the City cut operating hours, installed fencing and 24-hour surveillance of the site.

The closure and partial remediation of the site is expected to cost $8,000, according to the City.